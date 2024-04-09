Following a brief hiatus, Chinese equities in Hong Kong witnessed a notable uptick, mirroring the positive momentum seen in mainland stocks earlier this week, spurred by encouraging economic revival indicators.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index saw an increase of up to 2.4%, with Xiaomi Corp. (1810, Financial) and Trip.com Group Ltd. (9961, Financial) at the forefront of the surge. This upward trajectory follows mainland markets' significant rise, marking the largest monthly gain after reports demonstrated a growth in manufacturing activities in China. This development, combined with robust exports and inflating consumer prices, signals a burgeoning economic rejuvenation.

In a testament to the growing confidence among international investors, there has been a notable influx of foreign capital into mainland stocks through a Hong Kong trading link, marking a reversal from a six-month withdrawal period. This renewed interest has been consistent for two months as of March, highlighting an optimistic outlook towards China's economic prospects.