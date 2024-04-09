Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Jacobson, sold 24,662 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, resulting in a total value of $1,904,564.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns shares in the company. The sale was made public in an SEC filing, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sell by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and three insider sells for the company.

The stock's market cap following the recent sell stands at $3.644 billion. Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc were trading at $77.24 on the day of the transaction.

The insider transaction history for Axsome Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with no insider purchases recorded during the same period. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

Investors often monitor insider buys and sells as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

