Sterling Infrastructure Inc (STRL, Financial) CEO Joseph Cutillo has sold 40,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $110.36 per share, resulting in a total value of $4,414,400. Sterling Infrastructure Inc is a construction company engaged in heavy civil construction projects, specializing in building and reconstructing transportation and water infrastructure. The company's projects include highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Joseph Cutillo’s recent transaction follows a pattern of insider activity over the past year, where he has sold a total of 280,326 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Sterling Infrastructure Inc shows a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with 0 buys recorded. In contrast, there have been 11 insider sells during the same period, indicating a trend of insider sales. On the valuation front, Sterling Infrastructure Inc's shares were trading at $110.36 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.419 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 24.68, which is above both the industry median of 15.17 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's current price also reflects a significant premium compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $38.13, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.89. This indicates that Sterling Infrastructure Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of corporate sentiment, the recent sale by the insider, CEO Joseph Cutillo, may provide insight into his perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

