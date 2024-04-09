Frederick Snow, the CEO of FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS, Financial), has sold 3,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $452.1 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,356,300. FactSet Research Systems Inc is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service for the investment and corporate communities. The company delivers insight and information to financial professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies, which are used by investment professionals around the world. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 25 insider sells. The market cap of FactSet Research Systems Inc stands at $16.867 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 35.83, which is above the industry median of 18.45 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $452.1 and a GuruFocus Value of $479.19, FactSet Research Systems Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

