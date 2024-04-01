Apr 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Milestone Scientific 2023 year-end financial results and business update conference call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, David Waldman, Investor Relations of Milestone Scientific. Sir, the floor is yours.
David Waldman - Crescendo Communications, LLCescendo Communications - IR
Good morning, and thank you for joining Milestone Scientific's 2023 year end financial results conference call. On the call with us today,Adriaan Haverhals, Chief Executive Officer, Keisha Harcum, Vice President of Finance of Milestone Scientific company, issued a press release today, April 1 2024, containing 2023 year-end financial results, which is also posted on the company's website. If you have any questions after the call or would like any additional information about the company, please contact Crescendo Communications at 2126711020. The company's management will now provide prepared remarks reviewing the financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2023.
Q4 2023 Milestone Scientific Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...