Apr 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Spire Group Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results conference call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key followed by zero. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question. You may press star, then one on your telephone keypad. And to withdraw from the queue, you may press star then two. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call to Sandy Martin with Three Part Advisors. Cindi, please go ahead.
Sandy Martin - Three Part Advisors - Analyst
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the SPAR Group Inc's conference call to review the 2023 fourth quarter and full year results. Joining me on the call today are sparse Chief Executive Officer, Mike Medicus, and the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Antonio Coleto part of this call is also being webcast and can be accessed through the audio link on the Events
Q4 2023 SPAR Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...