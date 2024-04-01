Apr 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning everyone, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the video conference to announce IRB(Re)'s fourth quarter 2023 results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this video conference is being recorded and will be made available on the company's IR website at ri.irbre.com, where the respective slide deck can also be found. You can also download the presentation also clicking on the chat icon, including the version in English.



(Operator Instructions) Note that information contained in this presentation, any forward-looking statements made during the conference regarding the company's business prospect, projections and operating and financial targets are based on beliefs and assumptions on the part of the company's management as well as on information currently available.



Forward-looking statements are no guarantee of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as they refer to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not materialize.



Investors should have in mind that general economic conditions, market conditions, and