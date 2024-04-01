Q4 2023 Protagenic Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Progenics Therapeutics fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Alex Arrow. You may begin.



Alexander Arrow - Protagenic Therapeutics Inc - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to project Therapeutics Earnings Call to review our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 year end operating results.



Participating on the call today with me is our Executive Chairman, Dr. Garo Armen; our Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Andrew Slee; and our Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bob Stein. I'd like to thank them and each one of you for your time and commitment to project therapeutics.



I'm the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Alexander Arrow. 2023 was a pivotal year in the history of our company. During 2023, we began our first ever clinical trial of our lead products, known as PT. zero zero one one four, a drug candidate that has the potential to benefit