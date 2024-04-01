Apr 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. conference call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, John Nesbett. Sir, the floor is yours.



John Nesbett - TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc - Investor Relations



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today for the TOMI Environmental Solutions investor update conference call. On today's call is TOMI's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Halden Shane; TOMI's Chief Operating Officer, E.J. Shane; and TOMI's Chief Financial Officer, Nick Jennings. Dr. Shane will provide an overview of recent business highlights, financials, and future plans. E.J. and Nick will be available for the Q&A.



A telephone replay of today's call will be available through April 15, 2024, the details of which are included in the company's press release dated April 1, 2024. A webcast replay will also be available at TOMI's website, www.tomimist.com. Please note that