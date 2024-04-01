Q4 2023 ReShape Lifesciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon and thank you for joining the ReShape Lifesciences year-end 2023 conference call.



I would like to turn the call over to Michael Miller from Rx Communications.



Michael Miller - Rx Communications Group, LLC - IR



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the year end 2023 ReShape Lifesciences earnings call. I'm pleased to be joined today by Paul Hickey, President and Chairman, Executive Officer, and Tom Stankovich, Chief Financial Officer.



Paul will provide an overview and update on the company's activities, which will include a discussion with Dr. Christine Ren-Fielding, a member of ReShape Scientific Advisory Board. Then Tom will review the financial results for the period. I'll then turn the call back over to Paul for some closing remarks, after which we will open the call to a question-and-answer session.



As a reminder, this conference call as well as ReShape Lifesciences' SEC filings and website, including the information -- investor Information section of the website contains forward-looking statements within the