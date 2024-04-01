Q4 2024 SHF Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the safe harbor Financial Q4 2023 earnings call. Please note that this call is being recorded. All participants are now in listen only mode after the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. If you would like to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad to withdraw your question, press star one again. I will now turn the call over to Erika Kay. you may begin your conference.



Erika Kay - KCSA Strategic Communications - Moderator



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call for Safe Harbor Financial. Before we start, please note that remarks made today include forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the Company's outlook and the company's expectations regarding its market opportunities and other financial operational matters. These forward-looking statements discussed on today's call are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially