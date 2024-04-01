Q4 2023 AST SpaceMobile Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the AST Space mobile fourth quarter 2023 business update call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, Scott Wisniewski, Chief Strategy Officer of AST. based mobile.
Please go ahead.
Scott Wisniewski - AST SpaceMobile Inc - Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Let me refer you to page 2 of the presentation, which contains our Safe Harbor disclaimer. During today's call, we may make certain forward looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and as a result are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements on this call. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Risk Factors section of empty space mobile's annual report on Form 10 K for the year ended December 31st, 2023 with the
Apr 01, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
