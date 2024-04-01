Q4 2023 Helbor Empreendimentos SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 01, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Helbor's fourth quarter 2023 earnings conference call. This webcast is being recorded and simultaneously translated. If you need translation, this is available by clicking on the presentation icon located at the bottom of your screen, there you can choose the language you prefer.



For those listening to the conference in English, there is an option to move to the original Portuguese audio just clicking on mute original audio. Participants will only watch and listen during the company's presentation, after which we will open the Q&A session. If you need help or want to ask a question, please use the Q&A icon at the bottom of your screen.



Before proceeding, we'd like to inform you that any statements made during this webcast related to the company's business perspectives, projections and operational and financial goals are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Helbor's management and on information currently available to the company.



Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of the company's performance. They