CVB Financial Corp's Dividend Analysis

Assessing CVB Financial Corp's Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

CVB Financial Corp(CVBF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on April 17, 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for April 2, 2024. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into CVB Financial Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does CVB Financial Corp Do?

CVB Financial Corp is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a financial institution that offers a suite of banking services tailored to individuals and businesses. Its offerings include a range of lending products, from commercial and agribusiness loans to consumer and SBA loans, as well as real estate and construction financing. The bank also provides equipment and vehicle leasing, alongside various commercial banking products like lines of credit and letters of credit.

A Glimpse at CVB Financial Corp's Dividend History

CVB Financial Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1989, showcasing its commitment to returning value to shareholders. The company distributes dividends quarterly and has increased its dividend annually since 1993, earning it the prestigious title of a dividend aristocrat.

Below is a chart showing the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down CVB Financial Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, CVB Financial Corp boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.58% and a forward dividend yield of 4.58%, indicating an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 3.60%, which further increased to 5.80% over a five-year period. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate has been an impressive 8.10%.

Considering CVB Financial Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost for CVB Financial Corp stock is approximately 6.07%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To evaluate the sustainability of CVB Financial Corp's dividends, we look at the dividend payout ratio, which currently stands at 0.50 as of December 31, 2023. This ratio indicates that the company distributes half of its earnings as dividends, striking a balance between rewarding shareholders and retaining earnings for growth.

The company's profitability rank is 6 out of 10, reflecting fair profitability. CVB Financial Corp has also reported positive net income consistently over the past decade, reinforcing its financial stability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

CVB Financial Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 indicates a fair growth outlook, essential for sustaining dividends. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate show a solid revenue model, despite underperforming approximately 57.82% of global competitors.

The 3-year EPS growth rate reveals an average annual increase of 7.20%, albeit underperforming 60.34% of global competitors. The 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 5.50% also underperforms about 56.63% of global competitors, suggesting areas where CVB Financial Corp might focus on improving to sustain its dividend payments.

Next Steps

In conclusion, CVB Financial Corp's upcoming dividend, consistent growth in dividend payments, reasonable payout ratio, and fair profitability and growth metrics paint a picture of a company that is committed to shareholder returns. While some growth metrics indicate areas for improvement, the company's history of positive net income and dividend increases make it a potential candidate for income-focused portfolios. Investors should consider the balance between CVB Financial Corp's dividend sustainability and growth potential when making investment decisions. For further analysis and to find similar investment opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

