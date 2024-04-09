What's Driving Montrose Environmental Group Inc's Surprising 23% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance. With a current market capitalization of $1.25 billion, the company's shares are trading at $41.12. Over the past week, MEG has seen a 4.51% gain, while the past three months have been even more impressive, with a 22.63% increase in stock price. This growth trajectory is particularly interesting when considering the company's valuation metrics. The GF Value is currently at $47.97, down slightly from the past GF Value of $48.85. Despite this slight decrease, MEG is currently considered modestly undervalued, a positive shift from its previous assessment as a possible value trap where investors were advised to think twice before investing.

Understanding Montrose Environmental Group Inc

Montrose Environmental Group Inc operates within the waste management industry, providing a range of environmental services. The company's business segments include Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis, and Remediation and Reuse. These services encompass environmental assessments, emergency response, audits, and treatment of contaminants. MEG's expertise in air, water, and soil testing and analysis, as well as its ability to design and implement solutions for contaminated water and biogas creation, positions it as a comprehensive provider in the environmental services sector. The majority of the company's revenue is generated within the United States.

1775164105703976960.png

Profitability Analysis

MEG's profitability metrics present a mixed picture. The company's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, indicating challenges in this area. The Operating Margin is currently at -4.54%, which, while not ideal, is better than 22.32% of 233 companies in the same industry. The ROE (Return on Equity) is at -6.60%, surpassing 21.7% of its peers. Similarly, the ROA (Return on Assets) and ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) are at -3.81% and -3.91% respectively, each outperforming just over 21% of competitors. These figures suggest that while MEG is not leading the pack in profitability, it is maintaining a competitive stance within its industry.

1775164124460904448.png

Growth Prospects and Challenges

When it comes to growth, MEG's performance is somewhat dichotomous. The company's Growth Rank is low at 2/10. However, the 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 1.40%, which is better than 33.5% of 206 companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is more robust at 17.60%, outperforming 81.03% of its peers. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is an impressive 35.70%, better than 83.63% of the industry. In contrast, the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -8.70%, which is only better than 13.39% of the industry. These figures indicate that while MEG has shown strong growth in certain areas, it faces challenges in maintaining consistent long-term earnings growth.

1775164141905014784.png

Shareholder Influence and Expectations

Significant shareholders in MEG include Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,051,494 shares (3.48%), Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 219,258 shares (0.73%), and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) owning 160,654 shares (0.53%). The involvement of these notable investors suggests confidence in the company's potential and may influence its strategic direction and investor expectations.

Competitive Landscape

MEG's competitors in the waste management industry include LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA, Financial) with a market cap of $590.029 million, Enviri Corp (NVRI, Financial) at $684.584 million, and Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI, Financial) with a market cap of $288.790 million. These companies represent the competitive environment in which MEG operates, and their respective market caps reflect the varying scales and market positions within the industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Montrose Environmental Group Inc has demonstrated a strong stock performance with a 22.63% gain over the past three months, and it is currently considered modestly undervalued according to GF Value. While the company's profitability metrics are not leading the industry, they are competitive, and its growth in certain areas is notable. The presence of significant shareholders like Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio), Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) may bode well for the company's future. Finally, when compared to its competitors, MEG holds a solid position within the waste management industry, suggesting potential for continued growth and investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.