What's Driving Qifu Technology Inc's Surprising 26% Stock Rally?

Qifu Technology Inc (QFIN, Financial) has recently caught the attention of investors with its notable stock performance. The company's market capitalization stands at a robust $3.11 billion, with the current stock price at $19.28. Over the past week, Qifu Technology Inc has experienced a 2.54% gain, and looking at the past three months, the stock has surged by an impressive 25.61%. This growth trajectory has brought the stock from a state of being modestly undervalued, with a past GF Value of $19.76, to its current status of being fairly valued, with a GF Value of $20.6. This valuation indicates that the stock price is aligned with the company's intrinsic value, as defined by GuruFocus.com.

Introduction to Qifu Technology Inc

Qifu Technology Inc operates within the credit services industry, primarily in China. As a Credit-Tech platform, Qifu Technology Inc offers personalized credit services to consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company's technology solutions are also provided to financial institutions to enhance their credit assessment and risk management capabilities. Through its innovative approach, Qifu Technology Inc aims to meet the diversified needs of consumers and SMEs, ensuring efficient access to creditworthy borrowers and improving overall financial service delivery.

Assessing Profitability

When it comes to profitability, Qifu Technology Inc holds a Profitability Rank of 5/10. This rank reflects the company's financial health and its ability to maintain profitability over time. The company's Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 20.52%, which is better than 87.13% of 513 companies in the same industry. Furthermore, its Return on Assets (ROA) stands at 9.58%, surpassing 92.57% of 538 companies. Over the past decade, Qifu Technology Inc has maintained profitability for six years, which is more favorable than 33.85% of 514 companies in its sector.

Growth Prospects of Qifu Technology Inc

The company's Growth Rank is an exceptional 9/10, indicating strong growth in terms of revenue and profitability. Qifu Technology Inc's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 22.50%, outperforming 77.37% of 486 companies. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more remarkable at 69.30%, which is better than 97.45% of 432 companies. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is estimated at 8.78%, which is more favorable than 50.77% of 65 companies. Additionally, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 14.80%, surpassing 57.84% of 389 companies.

Notable Shareholders in Qifu Technology Inc

Among the notable shareholders of Qifu Technology Inc, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) stands out with 1,132,917 shares, representing a 0.7% share percentage. Following her is the renowned investor Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), holding 264,354 shares, which accounts for 0.16% of the company's shares. Additionally, the iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio) holds a stake in the company with 20,570 shares, equating to a 0.01% share percentage. These significant investments by well-known investors and institutions underscore the confidence in Qifu Technology Inc's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors, Qifu Technology Inc stands strong with a market cap of $3.11 billion. Its closest competitors include Lufax Holding Ltd (LU, Financial) with a market cap of $2.57 billion, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST, Financial) at $2.19 billion, and Navient Corp (NAVI, Financial) with $1.89 billion. Qifu Technology Inc's market cap surpasses that of these competitors, indicating a leading position within the credit services industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Qifu Technology Inc's recent stock performance has been robust, with a significant 25.61% gain over the past three months. The company is currently fairly valued according to the GF Value, reflecting its strong market position. Qifu Technology Inc's profitability and growth metrics are commendable, with high ranks in both ROE and ROA, as well as promising growth rates. The presence of notable shareholders like Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) adds to the company's credibility. When compared to its competitors, Qifu Technology Inc's higher market cap suggests a competitive edge in the credit services industry. Investors may find Qifu Technology Inc an attractive option, given its solid financials and growth potential.

