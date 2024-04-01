Director Abhijit Talwalkar has sold 882 shares of Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial) on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 1,764 shares of the company and has not made any purchases of the stock. Lam Research Corp is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The company's products are used in front-end and back-end semiconductor processing steps, including etching, deposition, and cleaning processes, which are critical to the production of advanced semiconductor devices. The insider transaction history for Lam Research Corp shows a pattern of insider selling, with 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. Shares of Lam Research Corp were trading at $972.03 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $126.746 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.38, which is higher than the industry median of 33.01 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.82, indicating that Lam Research Corp is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value of $535.52. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

