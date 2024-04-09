Macy's Inc (M, Financial), a prominent retailer offering a wide range of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. CEO & Chair-Elect Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. Antony Spring’s recent transaction involved the disposal of 14,859 shares at a market price, contributing to a total of 56,118 shares sold over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Macy's Inc (M) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 27 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the valuation front, Macy's Inc (M) shares were trading at $19.63 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company's market cap stands at $5.239 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Macy's Inc is currently 51.64, which is above the industry median of 18.335 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Macy's Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94, with a GF Value of $20.83, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information and analysis on insider trades and the company's financials, subscribers can access the full report on the GuruFocus website. SEC Filing

