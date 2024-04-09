Udemy Inc (UDMY) Director Eren Bali Sells 15,000 Shares

Eren Bali, Director of Udemy Inc (UDMY, Financial), executed a sale of 15,000 shares in the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Udemy Inc is an online learning platform that offers a vast array of courses covering various subjects such as business, technology, and personal development. The platform allows experts to create and share paid courses, providing a diverse learning ecosystem for users worldwide. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 169,188 shares of Udemy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale of 15,000 shares is part of this ongoing pattern of insider transactions. The insider transaction history for Udemy Inc reveals a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 56 insider sells during this period. On the date of the reported sale, shares of Udemy Inc were trading at $10.96 each, which places the company's market cap at approximately $1.702 billion. The insider's recent transaction follows the broader insider selling trend at Udemy Inc and provides investors with information on insider sentiment. However, it is important to consider the full range of factors affecting the stock's performance and not solely insider transactions when making investment decisions.

