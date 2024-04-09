On April 1, 2024, Michael Saylor, the Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Michael Saylor has sold a total of 280,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company's main product is its software platform, which enables organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. Its offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher, a security and identity platform.

The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 119 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the valuation front, MicroStrategy Inc's shares were trading at $1,630.88 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $26.789 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 56.03, which is above both the industry median of 27.11 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 6.6, with a GF Value of $247.11, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation analysis. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.