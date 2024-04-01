Executive Vice President John Rainey has sold 3,000 shares of Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial) on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $60.26 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $180,780.

Walmart Inc is a multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. The company is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, and was founded by Sam Walton in 1962. It is one of the world's largest companies by revenue and also the biggest private employer in the world with over 2.2 million employees.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,052 shares of Walmart Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by John Rainey is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 91 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial) shares were trading at $60.26, giving the company a market capitalization of $476.714 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.91, which is above the industry median of 16.47 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.09, indicating that Walmart Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $55.15. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider selling does not always indicate a lack of confidence in the company and can be motivated by various personal financial needs or portfolio management decisions.

