Apr 02, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Apr 02, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Bing Wang

China Construction Bank Corporation - EVP

* Fanggen Liu

China Construction Bank (Brasil) Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. - Director

* Jinliang Zhang

China Construction Bank Corporation - President & Chairman of the Board

* Liurong Sheng

China Construction Bank Corporation - CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Ran Xu

Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD

* Yingqi Lin

China International Capital Corporation Limited, Research Division - Analyst



Liurong Sheng - China Construction Bank Corporation - CFO



Dear investors, analysts and friends from the media, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I would like to welcome all of you to the CCB 2023 Annual Result Announcement. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued interest, trust