Q4 2023 AIM ImmunoTech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello. And welcome to the AIM ImmunoTech Fiscal Year 2023 Update Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Note that this webcast is being recorded at the companyâs request and a replay will be made available on the companyâs website following the end of the event.



At this time, Iâd like to remind our listeners that remarks made during this webcast may state managementâs intentions, beliefs, expectations, or future projections. These are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements on this call are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are based on AIMâs current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these contemplated by such forward-looking statements are discussed in the periodic reports AIM files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available in the Investor section of the companyâs website