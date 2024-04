Q4 2023 AIM ImmunoTech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello. And welcome to the AIM ImmunoTech Fiscal Year 2023 Update Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Note that this webcast is being recorded at the company√Ęs request and a replay will be made available on the company√Ęs website following the end of the event.



At this time, I√Ęd like to remind our listeners that remarks made during this webcast may state management√Ęs intentions, beliefs, expectations, or future projections. These are forward-looking statements and involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements on this call are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the federal securities laws and are based on AIM√Ęs current expectations, and actual results could differ materially. As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these contemplated by such forward-looking statements are discussed in the periodic reports AIM files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available in the Investor section of the company√Ęs website