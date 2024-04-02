Q4 2023 Ocugen Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 02, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Ocugen's business update with certain financials for the year ending 2023. Please note that this call is being recorded at this time. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Tiffany Hamilton, Ocugen's Head of Communications. You may begin.



Tiffany Hamilton - Ocugen Inc - Head of Communications



Thank you, operator. Joining me today is Ocugen's Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder, Dr. Shankar Musunuri, who will provide a business update. Michael Breininger, Corporate Controller, is also on the call and will provide certain financials for the year ending 2023. Finally, Dr. Huma Qamar, Chief Medical Officer, will be available to answer questions during the Q&A.



This morning, we issued a press release detailing business and operational highlights for the year ending 2023. We encourage listeners to review the press release, which is available on our website at ocugen.com. This call is being recorded, and a replay with the accompanying slide presentation will be available on the Investors section of the