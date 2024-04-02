Apr 02, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Christian Kanstrup - Evaxion Biotech A/S-CEO
Hello, everyone, and a very warm welcome to this Evaxion business update conference call on the back of our full year 2023 results. I'm Christine Kanstrup, I'm the CEO of Evaxion.
With me today, I have Birgitte RÃ¸nÃ¸, our Chief Scientific Officer; I have Jesper Nyegaard Nissen, our Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. What we will be covering today is I will be giving a brief, welcome also a brief corporate update. Then we will have begin, dive into the R&D and business update, and Jesper will be covering the 2023 financial results. After a few conclusion remarks by me, we will be heading in to the Q&A session.
So looking forward to an interactive session, before getting started I just want to direct your attention to the fact that we will be talking about future today. And of course, when talking about the future that entails uncertainty. So I do direct your attention to the forward-looking statement slide, which is contained in the presentation deck for today.
With that,
Q4 2023 Evaxion Biotech A/S Earnings Call (Danish) Transcript
Apr 02, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...