Q3 2024 Paychex Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 02, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Paychex Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this call is being recorded.



And it is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to President and Chief Executive Officer, John Gibson. Please go ahead.



John B. Gibson - Paychex, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Mike. Thank you, everyone, for joining our discussion today on the Paychex third quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings release. Joining me today is Bob Schafer -- Schrader, our Chief Financial Officer.



This morning, before the market opened, we released our financial results for the third quarter. You can access our earnings release on our Investor Relations website. Our Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC within the next day. This teleconference is being broadcast over the Internet and will be archived and available on our website for approximately 90 days.



I'm going to start the call today with an update on the business highlights for the third quarter and then turn it over to Bob for a