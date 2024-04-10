FormFactor Inc CEO Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares

On April 1, 2024, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of company (FORM, Financial) FormFactor Inc, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $45.94 per share, resulting in a total value of $183,760.

FormFactor Inc, headquartered in Livermore, California, is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from wafer probe, to board test, and final test. The company's products are used by semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed and accuracy of semiconductor testing.

According to the data provided, the insider has sold a total of 8,000 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of company stock during that time. The insider transaction history for FormFactor Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells reported.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, FormFactor Inc had a market capitalization of $3.51 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 42.81, which is above both the industry median of 33.01 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's current trading price of $45.94, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $33.98, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35. This indicates that FormFactor Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to note that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

