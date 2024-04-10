Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops, and commercializes drugs in areas such as HIV/AIDS, liver diseases, hematology and oncology, inflammatory and respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular conditions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Merdad Parsey, the Chief Medical Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD), sold 2,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,216 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 8 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) were trading at $72.96 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $89.92 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.02, which is lower than the industry median of 22.87 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $73.67, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

