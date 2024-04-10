Amie O'Toole, VP, Chief Accounting Officer of Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), has sold 682 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $154.79 per share, resulting in a total value of $105,565.78.

Alphabet Inc is a global technology company that focuses on key areas such as search, advertising, operating systems and platforms, enterprise, and hardware products. The company is widely recognized for its dominant search engine, Google, as well as its Android operating system, YouTube video platform, and a range of other products and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,100 shares of Alphabet Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 62 insider sells for the company.

On the day of the sale, shares of Alphabet Inc were trading at $154.79, giving the company a market capitalization of $1,929,546.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 26.87, which is above the industry median of 21.55 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.03, indicating that Alphabet Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $150.30. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

