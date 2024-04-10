Director, 10% Owner Walter Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP)

On April 1, 2024, Walter Woltosz, serving as Director and 10% Owner, executed a sale of 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial). The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial) specializes in the development of drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, providing technology to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company's software is used to predict the properties of molecules with potential therapeutic efficacy, to accelerate the drug discovery process, and to reduce the cost of drug development.

According to the data, the insider has sold a total of 260,000 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during the same period. The insider transaction history for Simulations Plus Inc (SLP, Financial) indicates a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Simulations Plus Inc were trading at $39.94, giving the company a market cap of $767.335 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 72.83, which is above the industry median of 25.2 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.69, with a GF Value of $57.86, suggesting that Simulations Plus Inc is significantly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1775380077081686016.png 1775380094123143168.png

