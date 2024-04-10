Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial), a global medical technology leader, is known for its innovative solutions that improve the health of patients around the world. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products in various medical specialties, including interventional cardiology, cardiac rhythm management, endoscopy, neuromodulation, and urology. According to a recent SEC Filing, Wendy Carruthers, the Executive Vice President of Human Resources at Boston Scientific Corp, sold 6,983 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $68.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $477,846.86. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 125,989 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed within the company, where insider activity has been predominantly in the form of sales. In the past year, there have been 36 insider sells and no insider buys reported for Boston Scientific Corp. The stock's market cap stands at $99.144 billion, reflecting its position as a significant player in the medical technology industry. The price-earnings ratio of Boston Scientific Corp is 63.04, which is above the industry median of 27.71. This ratio is also lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio, indicating a change in the company's valuation over time. Boston Scientific Corp's shares were trading at $68.42 on the day of the insider's sale, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.25. This suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $54.60. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Wendy Carruthers may provide investors with insight into the current sentiment of high-level executives within Boston Scientific Corp, especially when viewed in the context of the company's valuation and stock performance.

