Generac Holdings Inc CEO Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 5,000 Shares

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC, Financial), a leader in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other engine-powered products, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. Aaron Jagdfeld, who has been with Generac Holdings Inc since its inception, executed the sale at an average price of $126.94 per share, resulting in a transaction amount of $634,700. This sale has altered the CEO's holding by a notable quantity, as the insider has sold 65,000 shares in total over the past year and has not made any purchases in the same period. The insider transaction history for Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 18 recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same timeframe. This trend may be of interest to investors seeking to understand the sentiment of company insiders. Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) had a market cap of $7.723 billion on the day of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 38.95, which is above both the industry median of 22.995 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The current share price of $126.94, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $227.89, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.56. According to this metric, Generac Holdings Inc is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock valuation, investors and analysts are encouraged to view the full SEC filing and explore additional data on the GuruFocus website.

