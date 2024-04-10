Boston Scientific Corp (BSX, Financial), a global medical technology leader, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of medical devices that are used in a variety of interventional medical specialties. The company offers products that are used in cardiology, endoscopy, urology, neuromodulation, and other fields. According to a recent SEC Filing, John Sorenson, the Executive Vice President of Global Operations at Boston Scientific Corp (BSX), sold 16,351 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $69.3 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,133,116.3. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,351 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Boston Scientific Corp, with a total of 36 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Boston Scientific Corp stands at $99.144 billion, reflecting the scale of the company within the medical devices industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 63.04, which is above the industry median of 27.71 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock trading at $69.3 and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $54.60, Boston Scientific Corp is currently assessed as Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sell transaction may attract the attention of investors who track insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and future stock movements. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors, including broader market conditions and company-specific developments, when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

