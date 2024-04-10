Telekom Deutsche, a Director and 10% Owner of T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS, Financial), has sold 510,459 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) is a major telecommunications company that provides wireless voice and data services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is known for its nationwide 4G LTE network and is a leading provider of wireless services. According to the data provided, over the past year, Telekom Deutsche has sold a total of 11,441,134 shares and has not made any purchases of T-Mobile US Inc stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at the company, with a total of 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of T-Mobile US Inc were trading at $162.4, giving the company a market capitalization of $192.379 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 23.39, which is above the industry median of 16.74 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $144.21, results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. This indicates that T-Mobile US Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider trend and valuation data provide an objective view of the recent insider transaction and the company's stock value, which can be useful for investors tracking insider behaviors and assessing the stock's current market position.

