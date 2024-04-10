Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), a global leader in storage and information management services, has seen a recent insider transaction on April 1, 2024. Mark Kidd, the company's Executive Vice President, General Manager of Data Centers & Asset Lifecycle Management, sold 4,458 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,834 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 38 insider sells for Iron Mountain Inc. On the day of the sale, shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $80.21, giving the company a market capitalization of $23.017 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 125.00, which is significantly above the industry median of 17.4 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $60.20, indicates that Iron Mountain Inc is currently Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Iron Mountain Inc specializes in records management, information destruction, and data backup and recovery services. The company operates a vast network of data centers around the world, providing solutions that ensure the protection and preservation of the most valuable assets of its clients: their information.

