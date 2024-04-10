Protagonist Therapeutics Inc CEO Sells 25,000 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (PTGX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. President and CEO PATEL DINESH V PH D sold 25,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the discovery and development of novel peptide-based drugs. The company's focus is on addressing significant unmet medical needs, primarily in the fields of gastroenterology and hematology. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 130,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale is part of a pattern of insider transactions that have taken place at Protagonist Therapeutics Inc over the last year, which includes 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells. 1775385590473322496.png On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc were trading at $28.31, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.631 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.72, with a GF Value of $39.52, indicating that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. It is important for investors to consider the context of insider transactions when evaluating their potential impact on investment decisions. While insider selling can provide insights into how company executives view the stock's valuation, it is also influenced by personal financial needs, tax planning strategies, and portfolio diversification goals. For more detailed information on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc's insider transactions and financial performance, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and consult with financial advisors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

