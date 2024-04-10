Cardlytics Inc (CDLX, Financial), a company specializing in purchase intelligence, enabling marketers to make more informed business decisions and effectively measure and optimize advertising spend, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal & Privacy Officer Nicholas Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. Nicholas Lynton has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 63,359 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. The insider transaction history for Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) indicates a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 15 insider sells. This trend can provide a broader context for the insider's recent transaction. On the day of the sale, shares of Cardlytics Inc were trading at $13.69, giving the company a market capitalization of $602.089 million. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $15.91, suggests that Cardlytics Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information and analysis on insider trades and the company's financials, subscribers can access additional resources on gurufocus.com.

