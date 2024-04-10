Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CEO Karim Temsamani Sells 32,718 Shares

On April 1, 2024, CEO Karim Temsamani of Cardlytics Inc (CDLX, Financial), a company specializing in purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable, sold 32,718 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 325,377 shares of Cardlytics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where insider transactions have been predominantly sales. In total, there have been 15 insider sells and only 2 insider buys for the company within the same timeframe.

On the date of the sale, shares of Cardlytics Inc were trading at $13.69, giving the company a market cap of $602.089 million. According to the GuruFocus Value, which is $15.91, Cardlytics Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for Cardlytics Inc suggests that insiders have been more inclined to sell shares than to buy them over the past year, which could be indicative of their perspective on the company's valuation or future prospects.

The GF Value chart provides a visual representation of the stock's current price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus. With the stock trading below the GF Value, it may be considered an opportunity for investors who believe in the company's fundamentals and are looking for potentially undervalued investments.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future performance. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

