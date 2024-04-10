Equitable Holdings Inc CEO Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares

Mark Pearson, President and CEO of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH, Financial), sold 30,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $37.66 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,129,800. Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company that operates through various subsidiaries to provide a range of insurance and investment management services. The company's offerings include life insurance, annuities, retirement and savings products, and investment management and advisory services, catering to both individual and institutional clients. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 270,000 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells. The insider transaction history for Equitable Holdings Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with no insider purchases recorded over the past year. Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc were trading at $37.66 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $12.281 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.02, which is below the industry median of 12.07 and above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $39.52, Equitable Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.