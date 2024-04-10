On April 1, 2024, Ahn Von, President & CEO, Co-Founder, and 10% Owner of Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial), sold 12,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Duolingo Inc is an education technology company known for its language learning platform. The company offers a mobile app and website that uses gamification to help users learn various languages. Duolingo's platform is widely accessible and provides language education for free, with the option of a premium subscription for an ad-free experience and additional features.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 102,334 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Ahn Von is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 58 insider sells for Duolingo Inc.

On the day of the sale, shares of Duolingo Inc were trading at $218.4, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.104 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 625.00, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.11 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $218.4 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $173.02 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, indicating that Duolingo Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. While insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company, it is one of many factors that shareholders may consider when analyzing their investments.

