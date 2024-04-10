Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR, Financial), a leading provider of construction management software, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer and Secretary Benjamin Singer sold 3,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. Benjamin Singer has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 92,090 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock during that time. The latest transaction was executed at a price of $82.15 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $246,450. The insider transaction history for Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been no insider buys recorded, while there have been 104 insider sells in the same period. On the valuation front, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) shares were trading at $82.15 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.39 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.01, suggesting that the shares are Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary valuation metric used by GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Procore Technologies Inc specializes in construction management software, offering a platform that connects project stakeholders with the applications they need to enhance collaboration and increase project efficiency. The company's solutions are designed to streamline communication, project documentation, and field management, ultimately helping clients to complete projects on time and within budget.

