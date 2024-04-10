Tesla Inc. (TSLA, Financial) is experiencing its most significant quarterly sales shortfall to date, as a global decline in electric vehicle (EV) demand hits hard. Additionally, in China, which is considered the largest automotive market globally, Elon Musk's company is seeing a diminishing market presence.

Amidst growing local competition and a dip in consumer interest within China, Tesla's market share has decreased from 10.5% in the first quarter of 2023 to approximately 6.7% by the end of December, according to figures derived from the country's Passenger Car Association.

Despite the lack of detailed monthly data for March, the first two months of 2024 indicated that Tesla's market share in China had fallen to around 6.6%, down from 7.9% in the same period the previous year, following the easing of Covid restrictions.

In China, Tesla's sales and production efforts are typically heightened in the third month of each quarter, aiming to boost local shipments. However, the company has been somewhat complacent, primarily focusing on its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV, both of which debuted before 2020 and have since seen only minor updates. This approach has left room for competitors such as BYD Co. (BYDDF, Financial), Nio Inc. (NIO, Financial), Xpeng Inc. (XPEV, Financial), Li Auto Inc. (LI, Financial), and the newcomer Xiaomi Corp. (XIACF, Financial) to capture market interest with their innovative and technologically advanced offerings.

BYD Co., in particular, has introduced a diverse range of models, from the economically priced Seagull hatchback to the luxurious, high-performance Yangwang U8 plug-in hybrid SUV, capable of aquatic operation and executing a 360-degree turn on the spot.

Tesla's strategy of price reductions, a hallmark of its direct-sales model, has been met with aggressive competition from Chinese manufacturers, who have not only matched but also intensified their discounting tactics in response to Tesla's pricing adjustments.

Moreover, the growth of China's EV market is slowing, with new-energy vehicle shipments expected to rise by 25% to 11 million units this year, a decrease from the growth rates seen in previous years. This deceleration has prompted Tesla to scale back production at its Shanghai facility, which serves both the Chinese market and exports to other regions. Despite these challenges, Tesla managed to deliver an estimated 89,064 vehicles in China in March, showing a slight improvement from February's figures but reflecting the broader difficulties the company faces.

Globally, Tesla reported delivering 386,810 vehicles in the first quarter of the year, falling short of expectations by a significant margin, marking a tough period for Musk's enterprise according to analysts.