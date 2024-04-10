CFO Brandon Alexandroff Sells 900,000 Shares of Rumble Inc (RUM)

Brandon Alexandroff, Chief Financial Officer of Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial), executed a sale of 900,000 shares in the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which provides a window into insider transactions at the company.

Rumble Inc is a video platform company that provides video creators a way to host, manage, distribute, create, and monetize their content. The platform is designed to be a neutral video platform that respects creators' freedom of expression.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 900,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 5 insider sells for Rumble Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Rumble Inc were trading at $7 each, which places the company's market cap at approximately $1.966 billion.

The insider transaction history and the current market valuation provide factual data points for investors and analysts following Rumble Inc. It is important for stakeholders to monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.