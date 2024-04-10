Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH, Financial), a leading global life sciences company, provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. Through its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, the company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. With a mission to deliver world-class diagnostic solutions, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings is at the forefront of healthcare and technology. According to a recent SEC filing, Amy Summy, the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, sold 3,500 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $217.29 per share, resulting in a total value of $760,515. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,727 shares of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 13 insider sells within the company. The market capitalization of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings stands at $17.776 billion, reflecting the scale and significance of the company within the life sciences industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio is currently 45.46, which is above both the industry median of 32.81 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock is trading at a premium compared to its peers and its own historical valuation. Regarding the stock's valuation, with a share price of $217.29 and a GuruFocus Value of $225.44, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Amy Summy may provide investors with an additional data point to consider as they assess the current valuation and future prospects of Laboratory Corp of America Holdings.

