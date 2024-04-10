What's Driving Precision Drilling Corp's Surprising 35% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Precision Drilling Corp (PDS, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $1.06 billion. The current price of $72.82 reflects a 7.19% gain over the past week and an impressive 34.90% gain over the past three months. When compared to the GF Value of $66.88, the stock is currently considered fairly valued, a shift from its previous status as modestly undervalued when the GF Value was at $73.48. This change in valuation suggests that the stock price has aligned more closely with the company's intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

Introduction to Precision Drilling Corp

Precision Drilling Corp, operating within the Oil & Gas industry, is a prominent provider of contract drilling and completion and production services. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration and production companies across Canada, the United States, and various international locations. Precision Drilling's offerings include drilling rigs, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. Additionally, they provide service rigs, oilfield equipment rental, and camp and catering services. 1775526520576700416.png

Assessing Profitability

Precision Drilling's Profitability Rank stands at 4/10, indicating moderate profitability within its sector. The company's Operating Margin is at 15.69%, which is commendable compared to its peers. Furthermore, the Return on Equity (ROE) is a robust 21.03%, the Return on Assets (ROA) is at 10.09%, and the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 13.13%. These figures not only surpass the majority of their industry counterparts but also demonstrate Precision Drilling's effective management and strong profitability over the past year. 1775526540747108352.png

Growth Prospects and Industry Ranking

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, reflecting a balance of historical performance and future potential. Precision Drilling has achieved a 23.00% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outperforming two-thirds of its industry peers. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is more modest at 4.10%. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at -3.59%, which, while negative, still fares better than nearly half of the companies in the same space. 1775526559025885184.png

Significant Shareholders

Notable investors have taken positions in Precision Drilling, signaling confidence in the company's prospects. HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 196,110 shares, representing 1.37% of the company, while Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) owns 91,757 shares, accounting for 0.64%. Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)'s stake of 33,051 shares makes up 0.23% of Precision Drilling. These investments by prominent market players underscore the potential they see in the company's future.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Precision Drilling maintains a strong market position. Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSX:ESI, Financial) has a market cap of $351.890 million, PHX Energy Services Corp (TSX:PHX, Financial) is valued at $329.708 million, and Cathedral Energy Services Ltd (TSX:CET, Financial) stands at $157.250 million. Precision Drilling's larger market cap suggests a dominant presence and possibly a more substantial market share within the industry.

Conclusion

In summary, Precision Drilling Corp's recent stock performance has been robust, with significant gains over the past quarter. The company is currently fairly valued according to the GF Value, indicating that the stock price is in line with its intrinsic value. Precision Drilling's profitability metrics are strong, particularly in comparison to industry averages, and its growth rank suggests a solid track record with cautious optimism for future revenue trends. The confidence of major holders further bolsters the company's market position, which remains competitive against its peers. Investors may find Precision Drilling an interesting prospect, given its recent performance, sound financial health, and strategic market standing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.