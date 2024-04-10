Signet Jewelers (SIG): A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Is Signet Jewelers Priced Beyond Its True Worth?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG, Financial) has recently seen a notable daily gain of 8.4%, with a 3-month gain of 4.06%, and an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 14.86. Despite this positive performance, a pressing question lingers for value investors: Is Signet Jewelers significantly overvalued? In this article, we delve into a detailed valuation analysis to uncover the answer. Read on to explore the financial nuances of Signet Jewelers and determine whether its current market price reflects its intrinsic value.

Company Overview

Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG, Financial), a leading retailer of diamond jewelry, operates primarily in North America, with its business segments including Bridal, Fashion, Watches, and others. The company's North America segment is the major revenue generator, offering products through both mall and off-mall locations, including outlets. Currently, Signet Jewelers trades at $103.06 per share with a market capitalization of $4.60 billion. However, this market price overshadows the GF Value estimate of fair value at $78.7, suggesting a potential overvaluation. Let's examine the income breakdown to better understand the company's financial health.

1775531633877872640.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it's likely overvalued, which may lead to disappointing future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line could indicate undervaluation and the potential for higher returns. Signet Jewelers, with its stock price considerably above the GF Value Line, appears to be significantly overvalued.

1775531613258674176.png

Given this significant overvaluation, Signet Jewelers' long-term stock returns could fall short of its business growth potential. Investors seeking better future returns at reduced risk may consider exploring other opportunities.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must assess a company's financial strength to sidestep the high risk of permanent capital loss. Signet Jewelers' cash-to-debt ratio stands at 1.11, ranking better than 67.24% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. This fair financial strength score of 6 out of 10 suggests that Signet Jewelers is in a stable position to manage its debt obligations.

1775531653641433088.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability indicates lower investment risk. Signet Jewelers has been profitable for 8 out of the past 10 years, boasting a revenue of $7.20 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $14.86 over the last twelve months. Its operating margin of 8.75% ranks well within its industry, contributing to a profitability rank of 7 out of 10.

Growth is crucial for valuation, and Signet Jewelers' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 9.7% outperforms 63.9% of industry peers. Its EBITDA growth rate of 85.9% ranks impressively high, indicating a strong potential for creating shareholder value.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) reveals its profitability relative to the capital invested. Signet Jewelers' ROIC of 18.6 is double its WACC of 9.26, indicating efficient capital use and a strong ability to generate cash flow.

1775531673396604928.png

Conclusion

In summary, Signet Jewelers (SIG, Financial) presents as significantly overvalued when considering its market price in relation to GF Value. While the company maintains fair financial health and profitability, its outstanding growth rate positions it favorably within the Retail - Cyclical industry. For a deeper dive into Signet Jewelers' financials, investors can review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.