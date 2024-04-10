Acuity Brands Shines with Q2 Earnings and Raises FY24 EPS Guidance

29 minutes ago
Acuity Brands (AYI, Financial) is experiencing a notable uptick, marking a 4% increase, following a robust Q2 (February) earnings announcement. Despite a 4% year-over-year dip in revenue to $905.9 million, slightly missing market forecasts, the company impressed with a significant beat on EPS. Additionally, Acuity Brands has uplifted its FY24 adjusted EPS outlook to $14.75-15.50, up from the previously projected $13.00-14.50.

The company's Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL) segment witnessed a 5.3% decline in revenue to $843.5 million, alongside a 14.9% operating margin. Conversely, the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG) segment showcased a remarkable 17% revenue increase to $68.1 million, with a 13.4% operating margin. Despite the ABL segment's larger size contributing to the overall revenue drop, ISG's growth is a positive highlight, reflecting the segment's upward trajectory in recent quarters.

Over the past four years, Acuity has strategically refined its ABL segment, enhancing predictability, repeatability, and scalability. Initiatives such as Contractor Select and Design Select have been introduced, improving product availability and customer project support. The company's positive outlook on its infrastructure-related business, particularly street lighting, is backed by strong order rates, although sales realization is expected to span over the next couple of years.

The decision to raise guidance is attributed to Acuity's robust performance across its business units. The company is achieving customer satisfaction, expanding margins, and generating strong free cash flow. With growing order rates in both lighting and spaces businesses, Acuity is optimistic about its future growth, including geographic expansion and enhanced control in built spaces.

Investors have warmly received Acuity Brands' Q2 results, reflecting confidence in the company's recovery and growth trajectory post-pandemic challenges. The stock has seen a significant surge, recently surpassing the $270 mark for the first time since 2016, driven by positive investor sentiment and encouraging business developments.

