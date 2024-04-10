Colombia Seeks to Attract Investors with New Junk-Rated Bonds

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In its first foray into the international debt market this year, Colombia is issuing additional bonds with maturity dates in 2035 and 2053, building on an initial offering from November. These bonds, aimed at financing social initiatives in line with the country's ESG commitments, originally raised $2.5 billion with interest rates set at 8% and 8.75%. This move comes amidst a backdrop of S&P Global Ratings downgrading Colombia's credit outlook to negative in January, citing concerns over enduring low investor confidence that could hamper economic growth.

The administration under President Gustavo Petro has recently taken significant steps to exert influence over the private sector, including taking control of one of the country's largest health insurers. This action reflects the government's broader strategy to directly intervene in the economy as attempts to pass reforms through congress face obstacles.

On Wednesday, Colombian bonds experienced a downturn, leading the decline in an emerging-market government bond index and becoming one of the year's poorest performers with a 3.6% loss to investors, in contrast to a 1.3% loss for its peers. However, a series of junk-rated countries, such as Brazil, Turkey, and the Ivory Coast, have successfully issued debt internationally this year, encouraged by the decreasing volatility in U.S. interest rates and anticipation of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Investor demand for Colombia's foreign debt has seen a reduction in the risk premium to 291 basis points over comparable U.S. Treasuries, marking a nearly 100 basis point decrease over the past year. Deutsche Bank Securities and Santander are overseeing the bond issuance process.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.