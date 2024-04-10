REX American Resources Corp CFO Sells Company Shares

Douglas Bruggeman, the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President-Finance, and Treasurer of REX American Resources Corp (REX, Financial), has sold 2,397 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a total of 10,311 shares sold and no shares purchased.

REX American Resources Corp is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and its by-products, including dried distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil. The company's operations primarily involve alternative energy segment investments, including interests in entities that produce ethanol and by-products.

The insider transaction history for REX American Resources Corp shows a pattern of insider sales, with 4 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of REX American Resources Corp were trading at $59.67, giving the company a market cap of $1.043 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 17.19, below the industry median of 21.99 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.68, with a share price of $59.67 and a GuruFocus Value of $35.55, indicating that REX American Resources Corp is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives view the stock's value and future performance. The recent sales by Douglas Bruggeman may attract attention from the market, considering the current valuation metrics and the stock's performance relative to its GF Value.

