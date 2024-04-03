Resources Connection Inc (RGP) Reports Decline in Q3 Revenue and Earnings, Missing Analyst Estimates

Third Quarter Results Show Challenges Amidst Economic Headwinds

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $151.3 million, falling short of the estimated $161.2047 million.
  • Net Income: Came in at $2.6 million, below the analyst projection of $4.749 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Actual diluted EPS of $0.08, missing the estimated EPS of $0.145.
  • Gross Margin: Declined to 37.0% compared to 38.3% in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased to $10.8 million from $16.6 million year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On April 3, 2024, Resources Connection Inc (RGP, Financial), a global consulting firm, released its 8-K filing, reporting financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on February 24, 2024. The company, known for providing consulting and business initiative support services, saw a decrease in revenue and net income compared to the same quarter in the previous year, as well as a decline in earnings per share.

Resources Connection Inc operates primarily through its subsidiary, Resources Global Professionals, offering a range of services including financial reporting and analysis, strategy development, and program and project management across various sectors. Despite the company's efforts to enhance and expand its consulting capabilities, the reported quarter's results reflect the challenges faced in a "sluggish" client buying environment.

Revenue for the quarter was $151.3 million, a decrease from the $186.8 million reported in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company also experienced a 19.6% decline in same-day constant currency revenue, a non-GAAP measure. Gross margin fell to 37.0% from 38.3% in the prior year's quarter, impacted by a higher pay/bill ratio and reduced leverage of indirect cost of services on lower revenue. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses improved to $49.6 million from $59.4 million, primarily due to a reduction in bonuses and commissions, lower management compensation expense, and a decrease in stock compensation expense.

Net income for the quarter was $2.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's Adjusted EBITDA was $10.8 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.1%, compared to $16.6 million and an 8.9% margin in the prior year quarter. Cash and cash equivalents, along with borrowings available under the senior secured revolving loan facility, totaled $287.4 million, an increase from $278.1 million.

CEO Kate Duchene commented on the quarter's performance, noting the successful launch of a new talent management system in North America and the acquisition of Reference Point, which is expected to be accretive to financial performance. Despite the challenges, she expressed optimism for future growth as clients move forward with transformational work.

1775627332472696832.png

In summary, while RGP has shown resilience in managing its expenses and launching new initiatives, the company's financial performance has been affected by the broader economic environment, resulting in revenue and earnings that did not meet analyst expectations. The firm's strategic acquisitions and technology transformations, however, may pave the way for improved performance in future quarters.

For further details on RGP's financial results, including segment performance and a full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, analysts and investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Resources Connection Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.